MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.82. 333,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

