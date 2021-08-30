MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 4,367 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.04. 183,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

