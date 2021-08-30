MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 80,923 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,923 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $58,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

