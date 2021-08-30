MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.15. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,705. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

