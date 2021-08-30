MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Gold Trust worth $33,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.