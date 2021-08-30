MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.95. 135,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

