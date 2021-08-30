MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

