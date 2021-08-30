MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

