MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

