MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.81. 4,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

