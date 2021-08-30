MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 31.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,729,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 197,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

