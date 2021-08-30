MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $98,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.81. 514,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

