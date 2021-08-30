MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. 152,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

