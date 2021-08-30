MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $146.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

