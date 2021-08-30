MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.25. 2,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

