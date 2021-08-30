MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $55.08 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 438,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.