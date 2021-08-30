MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $69.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $69,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.60. 191,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.