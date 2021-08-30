MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $80.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $80,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.01.

