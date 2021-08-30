MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.08. 29,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.39. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

