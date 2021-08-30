MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $305.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,653. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.14 and a 200 day moving average of $302.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

