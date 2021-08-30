MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 12,591 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $24,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.59.

