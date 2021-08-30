MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 16,833 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.