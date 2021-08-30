MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 2,963 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 189,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

