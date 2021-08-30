MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.