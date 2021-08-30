MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 13,179 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE C traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $71.84. 666,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

