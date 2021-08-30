MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,626 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,709. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

