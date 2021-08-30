MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 24,382 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,382 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 542,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.