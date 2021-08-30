MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,706 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. 137,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

