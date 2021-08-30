MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 588 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

COST traded up $5.80 on Monday, reaching $456.14. The stock had a trading volume of 61,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

