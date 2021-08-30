MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 6,388 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $58,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

