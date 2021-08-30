MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 6,414 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,779. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

