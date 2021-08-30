MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 7,662 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,137,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.15. 103,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

