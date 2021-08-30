MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 9,221 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

