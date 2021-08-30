Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 4.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $87,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $23.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,554.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,693. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,507.85. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

