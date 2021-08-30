Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,072 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 15.1% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.25% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $313,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,775,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $65.76. 57,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,009. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

