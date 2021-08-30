Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 1,422 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $39,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

