Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 1,499,964 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,499,964 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 0.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Pembina Pipeline worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. 13,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

