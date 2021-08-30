Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 1,999,536 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,536 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 45.3% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

