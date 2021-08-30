Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Trims Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 0.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

