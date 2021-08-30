Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.52

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.52 and last traded at $159.48, with a volume of 3382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.49.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $2,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

