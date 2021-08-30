Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Buys $858,170.46 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

