Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.97

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 3373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,015 shares of company stock worth $14,826,081. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

