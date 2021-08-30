NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 146.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 37.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. NanoVibronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

