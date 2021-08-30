NAOS Finance (NAOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.30 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $2.30 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

