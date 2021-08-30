Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $54,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $193.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $193.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

