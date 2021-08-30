National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Trading Up 16.8%

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s share price was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

National American University Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

