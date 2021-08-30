National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 33.1% in August

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 29th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. 42,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,898. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

