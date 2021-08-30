National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 262.40 ($3.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.84. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

