National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.65. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,259,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 145,808.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after acquiring an additional 360,112 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $12,217,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

