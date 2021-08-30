Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,336.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $398,558. 26.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

